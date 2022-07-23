Graph f(x) = 2x and its inverse function in the same rectangular coordinate system.
Solve each equation. 52x ⋅ 54x=125
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Key Concepts
Properties of Exponents
Expressing Numbers with the Same Base
Solving Linear Equations
n Exercises 92–93, rewrite the equation in terms of base e. Express the answer in terms of a natural logarithm and then round to three decimal places. y = 73(2.6)^x
In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement.
x log 10x = x2
Determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln(8x3) = 3 ln (2x)
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. eln 125
n Exercises 92–93, rewrite the equation in terms of base e. Express the answer in terms of a natural logarithm and then round to three decimal places. y = 6.5(0.43)^x