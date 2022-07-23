In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement. ln(x + 1) = ln x + ln 1
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Chapter 5, Problem 93
Evaluate or simplify each expression without using a calculator. eln 125
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1
Recognize that the expression involves the natural exponential function and the natural logarithm: \(e^{\ln 125}\).
Recall the property of logarithms and exponentials that states \(e^{\ln x} = x\) for any positive \(x\).
Apply this property directly to simplify \(e^{\ln 125}\) to just \(125\).
Understand that this simplification works because the exponential function and the natural logarithm are inverse functions.
Therefore, the expression \(e^{\ln 125}\) simplifies to \(125\) without any further calculation.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Properties of Logarithms and Exponents
Understanding how logarithms and exponents interact is essential. Specifically, the natural logarithm function ln(x) is the inverse of the exponential function e^x, meaning e^(ln a) = a for any positive number a.
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Natural Logarithm (ln)
The natural logarithm ln(x) is the logarithm to the base e, where e is approximately 2.718. It answers the question: to what power must e be raised to get x? This concept is fundamental when simplifying expressions involving e and ln.
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The Natural Log
Simplification Without a Calculator
Simplifying expressions like e^(ln 125) without a calculator relies on recognizing inverse functions and applying algebraic properties rather than numerical approximation, enabling exact answers in symbolic form.
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In Exercises 89–102, determine whether each equation is true or false. Where possible, show work to support your conclusion. If the statement is false, make the necessary change(s) to produce a true statement.
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Textbook Question
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