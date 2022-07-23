To graph the inverse \(f^{-1}(x) = \log_2(x)\), plot points by swapping the coordinates of the points from \(f(x)\). For example, from \((0,1)\) on \(f(x)\), plot \((1,0)\) on \(f^{-1}(x)\); from \((1,2)\) on \(f(x)\), plot \((2,1)\) on \(f^{-1}(x)\); and from \((-1, \frac{1}{2})\) on \(f(x)\), plot \((\frac{1}{2}, -1)\) on \(f^{-1}(x)\). Connect these points with a smooth curve increasing from left to right.