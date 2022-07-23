Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–15, write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. 1/2 = log49 7
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Write each equation in its equivalent exponential form. log3 81 = y
Write each equation in its equivalent logarithmic form. ∛8 = 2
Graph each function by making a table of coordinates. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn graph. g(x) = (3/2)x
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 31-x=1/27
Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 1–22 by expressing each side as a power of the same base and then equating exponents. 6(x−3)/4=√6