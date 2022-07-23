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Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic FunctionsProblem 35
Chapter 5, Problem 35

The figure shows the graph of f(x) = ex. In Exercises 35-46, use transformations of this graph to graph each function. Be sure to give equations of the asymptotes. Use the graphs to determine graphs. each function's domain and range. If applicable, use a graphing utility to confirm your hand-drawn g(x) = ex-1
Graph of the exponential function f(x) = e^x with labeled points and horizontal asymptote y = 0.

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Start with the base function given: \(f(x) = e^{x}\). This is the natural exponential function with a horizontal asymptote at \(y = 0\), domain \((-\infty, \infty)\), and range \((0, \infty)\).
Identify the transformation in the function \(g(x) = e^{x} - 1\). Here, the graph of \(f(x)\) is shifted vertically downward by 1 unit because of the \(-1\) outside the exponential.
Apply the vertical shift to the asymptote. Since the original asymptote is \(y = 0\), shifting down by 1 unit changes the asymptote to \(y = -1\).
Determine the domain and range of \(g(x)\). The domain remains all real numbers \((-\infty, \infty)\) because the exponential function is defined for all \(x\). The range shifts down by 1, so it becomes \((-1, \infty)\).
To confirm your hand-drawn graph, use a graphing utility to plot \(g(x) = e^{x} - 1\) and observe the vertical shift and the new asymptote at \(y = -1\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Functions and Their Graphs

An exponential function has the form f(x) = a^x, where a > 0 and a ≠ 1. The graph of f(x) = e^x is a smooth curve increasing rapidly, passing through (0,1). Understanding this base graph is essential before applying transformations.
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Graphs of Exponential Functions

Transformations of Functions

Transformations include shifts, stretches, and reflections applied to the base graph. For g(x) = e^(x) - 1, the graph shifts downward by 1 unit, affecting the position of the curve and its asymptote. Recognizing these changes helps in sketching and analyzing the new graph.
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Domain & Range of Transformed Functions

Domain, Range, and Asymptotes of Exponential Functions

The domain of e^x and its transformations is all real numbers, while the range depends on vertical shifts. The horizontal asymptote for e^x is y=0, but shifts like in g(x) = e^x - 1 move the asymptote to y = -1. Identifying these features is key to understanding the function's behavior.
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Domain & Range of Transformed Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 32–35, the graph of a logarithmic function is given. Select the function for each graph from the following options: f(x) = log x, g(x) = log(-x), h(x) = log(2-x), r(x)= 1+log(2-x)

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Textbook Question

Use properties of logarithms to expand each logarithmic expression as much as possible. Where possible, evaluate logarithmic expressions without using a calculator. log5x2y243\(\log\)_5 \(\sqrt\)[3]{\(\frac{x^2 y}{24}\)}

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Textbook Question

Solve each exponential equation in Exercises 23–48. Express the solution set in terms of natural logarithms or common logarithms. Then use a calculator to obtain a decimal approximation, correct to two decimal places, for the solution. e(5x−3) - 2 =10,476

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Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log5 5

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 36–38, begin by graphing f(x) = log2 x Then use transformations of this graph to graph the given function. What is the graph's x-intercept? What is the vertical asymptote? Use the graphs to determine each function's domain and range. g(x) = log2 (x-2)

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Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression without using a calculator. log64 8

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