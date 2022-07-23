In Exercises 69–70, rewrite each inequality in the system without absolute value bars. Then graph the rewritten system in rectangular coordinates. |x|≤2, |y|≤3
Find the partial fraction decomposition of 4x²+5x-9/(x³- 6x-9)
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Key Concepts
Polynomial Factorization
Partial Fraction Decomposition Setup
Solving Systems of Equations
In Exercises 65–68, write the given sentences as a system of inequalities in two variables. Then graph the system. The sum of the x-variable and the y-variable is no more than 2. The y-variabe is no less than the difference between the square of the x-variable and 4.
In Exercises 27–62, graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution. 3x+y≤6, 2x−y≤−1, x>−2, y<4
Write the given sentences as a system of inequalities in two variables. Then graph the system. The sum of the x-variable and the y-variable is at most 4. The y-variable added to the product of 3 and the x-variable does not exceed 6.
Use a system of linear equations to solve Exercises 73–84. How many ounces of a 15% alcohol solution must be mixed with 4 ounces of a 20% alcohol solution to make a 17% alcohol solution?
In Exercises 63–64, write each sentence as an inequality in two variables. Then graph the inequality. The y-variable is at least 4 more than the product of -2 and the x-variable.