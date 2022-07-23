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Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 65
Chapter 6, Problem 65

Find the partial fraction decomposition of 4x²+5x-9/(x³- 6x-9)

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First, recognize that the expression is a rational function where the numerator is a polynomial of degree 2, and the denominator is a polynomial of degree 3: \( \frac{4x^2 + 5x - 9}{x^3 - 6x - 9} \). Since the degree of the numerator is less than the degree of the denominator, we can proceed directly to partial fraction decomposition without polynomial division.
Next, factor the denominator \( x^3 - 6x - 9 \). To do this, try to find at least one root by using the Rational Root Theorem or by inspection. Once a root \( r \) is found, factor out \( (x - r) \) using polynomial division or synthetic division to express the denominator as a product of a linear factor and a quadratic factor.
After factoring the denominator into \( (x - r)(ax^2 + bx + c) \), set up the partial fraction decomposition as \( \frac{4x^2 + 5x - 9}{(x - r)(ax^2 + bx + c)} = \frac{A}{x - r} + \frac{Bx + C}{ax^2 + bx + c} \), where \( A, B, \) and \( C \) are constants to be determined.
Multiply both sides of the equation by the denominator \( (x - r)(ax^2 + bx + c) \) to clear the fractions, resulting in an equation involving polynomials: \( 4x^2 + 5x - 9 = A(ax^2 + bx + c) + (Bx + C)(x - r) \).
Expand the right-hand side, collect like terms, and equate the coefficients of corresponding powers of \( x \) on both sides. This will give a system of equations in terms of \( A, B, \) and \( C \). Solve this system to find the values of these constants, completing the partial fraction decomposition.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Factorization

Polynomial factorization involves breaking down a polynomial into simpler polynomials that multiply to give the original. For partial fraction decomposition, factoring the denominator into linear or irreducible quadratic factors is essential to set up the correct form of the decomposition.
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Introduction to Factoring Polynomials

Partial Fraction Decomposition Setup

This concept involves expressing a rational function as a sum of simpler fractions whose denominators are the factors of the original denominator. Each factor corresponds to a term with unknown coefficients, which are later solved to find the decomposition.
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Decomposition of Functions

Solving Systems of Equations

After setting up the partial fractions, equate the numerators and solve the resulting system of linear equations to find the unknown coefficients. This step is crucial to complete the decomposition and express the original function as a sum of simpler fractions.
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Related Practice
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In Exercises 65–68, write the given sentences as a system of inequalities in two variables. Then graph the system. The sum of the x-variable and the y-variable is no more than 2. The y-variabe is no less than the difference between the square of the x-variable and 4.

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