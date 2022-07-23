Step 5: Find the intersection of the two shaded regions. Since the first region is above the line \[y = 2x + 6\] and the second is below \[y = 2x - 4\], check if there is any overlap. Because \[2x + 6\] is always greater than \[2x - 4\], there is no region where both inequalities are true simultaneously, so the system has no solution.