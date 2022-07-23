In Exercises 31–42, solve by the method of your choice. Identify systems with no solution and systems with infinitely many solutions, using set notation to express their solution sets. 2x = 3y + 4 4x = 3 - 5y
Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 6, Problem 41
In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice.
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Start by examining the given system of equations: \(x^2 + y^2 + 3y = 22\) and \(2x + y = -1\).
From the linear equation \(2x + y = -1\), solve for \(y\) in terms of \(x\): \(y = -1 - 2x\).
Substitute the expression for \(y\) into the first equation to eliminate \(y\): \(x^2 + (-1 - 2x)^2 + 3(-1 - 2x) = 22\).
Expand and simplify the resulting equation to form a quadratic equation in terms of \(x\) only.
Solve the quadratic equation for \(x\), then substitute each solution back into \(y = -1 - 2x\) to find the corresponding \(y\) values.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Solving Systems of Equations
A system of equations consists of two or more equations with the same variables. Solving the system means finding values for the variables that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Methods include substitution, elimination, and graphing, each useful depending on the system's form.
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Substitution Method
The substitution method involves solving one equation for one variable and then substituting that expression into the other equation. This reduces the system to a single equation with one variable, making it easier to solve. It is especially effective when one equation is linear.
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Quadratic Equations and Circles
The equation x² + y² + 3y = 22 represents a circle after completing the square for y. Understanding how to manipulate and solve quadratic equations is essential to find the points of intersection with the linear equation. This helps determine the system's solutions.
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