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Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 9
Chapter 6, Problem 9

An objective function and a system of linear inequalities representing constraints are given. a. Graph the system of inequalities representing the constraints. b. Find the value of the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. c. Use the values in part (b) to determine the maximum value of the objective function and the values of x and y for which the maximum occurs.
Objective function z = 3x - 2y with constraints 1 ≤ x ≤ 5, y ≥ 2, and x - y ≥ -3.

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1
Step 1: Identify the constraints and the objective function. The objective function is given by \(z = 5x - y\). The constraints are: \(3 \leq x \leq 7\), \(y \geq 4\), and \(-2x + 2y \leq 8\).
Step 2: Graph the inequalities on the coordinate plane. Start by drawing the vertical lines \(x = 3\) and \(x = 7\) to represent the bounds on \(x\). Then, draw the horizontal line \(y = 4\) to represent the lower bound on \(y\). Finally, rewrite the inequality \(-2x + 2y \leq 8\) as \(y \leq x + 4\) and graph the line \(y = x + 4\). Shade the region below this line.
Step 3: Determine the feasible region by finding the intersection of all shaded areas that satisfy all constraints simultaneously. This region will be bounded by the lines \(x=3\), \(x=7\), \(y=4\), and \(y = x + 4\).
Step 4: Find the corner points (vertices) of the feasible region by solving the systems of equations formed by the intersection of the boundary lines. These points are where the maximum or minimum values of the objective function can occur.
Step 5: Evaluate the objective function \(z = 5x - y\) at each corner point found in Step 4. Compare these values to determine which one gives the maximum value of \(z\), and note the corresponding values of \(x\) and \(y\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Systems of Linear Inequalities

Graphing systems of linear inequalities involves plotting each inequality on the coordinate plane and identifying the region where all inequalities overlap. This feasible region represents all possible solutions that satisfy the constraints simultaneously. Understanding how to shade and interpret these regions is essential for solving optimization problems.
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Corner Points (Vertices) of the Feasible Region

The corner points or vertices of the feasible region are the intersection points of the boundary lines of the inequalities. These points are critical because, in linear programming, the maximum or minimum value of the objective function occurs at one of these vertices. Finding these points requires solving systems of equations derived from the constraints.
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Evaluating the Objective Function

The objective function, such as z = 5x - y, assigns a value to each point in the feasible region. By substituting the coordinates of each vertex into the objective function, you can determine which vertex yields the maximum or minimum value. This process helps identify the optimal solution to the problem.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each system in Exercises 5–18. {3x+2y3z=22x5y+2z=24x3y+4z=10\(\begin{cases}\)3x + 2y - 3z = -2 \\2x - 5y + 2z = -2 \\4x - 3y + 4z = 10\(\end{cases}\)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–18, solve each system by the substitution method. {xy=62xy=1\(\begin{cases}\)xy = 6 \\2x - y = 1\(\end{cases}\)

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In Exercises 5–18, solve each system by the substitution method. {x=4y2x=6y+8\(\begin{cases}\)x = 4y - 2 \(\x\) = 6y + 8\(\end{cases}\)

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The perimeter of a table tennis top is 28 feet. The difference between 4 times the length and 3 times the width is 21 feet. Find the dimensions.

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