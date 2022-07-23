Textbook Question
Solve each system in Exercises 5–18.
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Solve each system in Exercises 5–18.
In Exercises 1–18, solve each system by the substitution method.
In Exercises 5–18, solve each system by the substitution method.
The perimeter of a table tennis top is 28 feet. The difference between 4 times the length and 3 times the width is 21 feet. Find the dimensions.
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In Exercises 1–8, write the form of the partial fraction decomposition of the rational expression. It is not necessary to solve for the constants. (7x2 -9x+3)/(x2+7)2
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. x/(x-2)(x-3)