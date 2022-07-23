In Exercises 9–42, write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. 1/x(x-1)
Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Chapter 6, Problem 9
In Exercises 5–18, solve each system by the substitution method.
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Since both equations are equal to \(x\), set the right-hand sides of the equations equal to each other: \(4y - 2 = 6y + 8\).
Next, solve the equation \(4y - 2 = 6y + 8\) for \(y\). Start by subtracting \$4y\( from both sides to get \)-2 = 2y + 8$.
Then, subtract 8 from both sides to isolate the term with \(y\): \(-2 - 8 = 2y\), which simplifies to \(-10 = 2y\).
Divide both sides by 2 to solve for \(y\): \(y = \frac{-10}{2}\).
Finally, substitute the value of \(y\) back into either original equation (for example, \(x = 4y - 2\)) to find the corresponding value of \(x\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
System of Linear Equations
A system of linear equations consists of two or more linear equations with the same variables. The solution is the set of variable values that satisfy all equations simultaneously. Understanding how to interpret and represent these systems is fundamental to solving them.
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Substitution Method
The substitution method involves solving one equation for one variable and then substituting that expression into the other equation. This reduces the system to a single equation with one variable, making it easier to solve. It is especially useful when one variable is already isolated.
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Solving Linear Equations
Solving linear equations means finding the value(s) of the variable(s) that make the equation true. This often involves simplifying expressions, isolating variables, and performing arithmetic operations. Mastery of these skills is essential for solving systems effectively.
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Solve each system in Exercises 5–18.
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In Exercises 1–18, solve each system by the substitution method.
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An objective function and a system of linear inequalities representing constraints are given. a. Graph the system of inequalities representing the constraints. b. Find the value of the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. c. Use the values in part (b) to determine the maximum value of the objective function and the values of x and y for which the maximum occurs.
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The perimeter of a table tennis top is 28 feet. The difference between 4 times the length and 3 times the width is 21 feet. Find the dimensions.
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Textbook Question
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. x/(x-2)(x-3)
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