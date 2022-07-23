Find the partial fraction decomposition of 4x²+5x-9/(x³- 6x-9)
In Exercises 65–68, write the given sentences as a system of inequalities in two variables. Then graph the system. The sum of the x-variable and the y-variable is no more than 2. The y-variabe is no less than the difference between the square of the x-variable and 4.
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Key Concepts
Translating Verbal Statements into Inequalities
Systems of Inequalities in Two Variables
Graphing Inequalities and Solution Regions
In Exercises 69–70, rewrite each inequality in the system without absolute value bars. Then graph the rewritten system in rectangular coordinates. |x|≤2, |y|≤3
Use a system of linear equations to solve Exercises 73–84. How many ounces of a 50% alcohol solution must be mixed with 80 ounces of a 20% alcohol solution to make a 40% alcohol solution?
Write the given sentences as a system of inequalities in two variables. Then graph the system. The sum of the x-variable and the y-variable is at most 4. The y-variable added to the product of 3 and the x-variable does not exceed 6.
Use a system of linear equations to solve Exercises 73–84. How many ounces of a 15% alcohol solution must be mixed with 4 ounces of a 20% alcohol solution to make a 17% alcohol solution?
In Exercises 63–64, write each sentence as an inequality in two variables. Then graph the inequality. The y-variable is at least 4 more than the product of -2 and the x-variable.