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Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 5 - Systems of Equations and InequalitiesProblem 69
Chapter 6, Problem 69

In Exercises 69–70, rewrite each inequality in the system without absolute value bars. Then graph the rewritten system in rectangular coordinates. |x|≤2, |y|≤3
Inequalities |x| ≤ 5 and |y| ≤ 7 displayed in a mathematical format.

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Step 1: Understand the meaning of absolute value inequalities. The inequality |x| ≤ 5 means that the distance of x from 0 on the number line is at most 5. This can be rewritten as a compound inequality: -5 ≤ x ≤ 5.
Step 2: Similarly, the inequality |y| ≤ 7 means that the distance of y from 0 on the number line is at most 7. This can be rewritten as -7 ≤ y ≤ 7.
Step 3: Combine the two inequalities to form a system without absolute values: -5 ≤ x ≤ 5 and -7 ≤ y ≤ 7.
Step 4: To graph this system in rectangular coordinates, draw the vertical boundary lines x = -5 and x = 5, and the horizontal boundary lines y = -7 and y = 7.
Step 5: The solution set is the rectangular region bounded by these lines, including the boundary lines themselves, since the inequalities are 'less than or equal to'. Shade this rectangle on the coordinate plane.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Inequalities

Absolute value inequalities express constraints on the distance of a variable from zero. For example, |x| ≤ 5 means x lies between -5 and 5. Rewriting these inequalities without absolute value bars involves splitting them into two inequalities, such as -5 ≤ x ≤ 5.
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Graphing Inequalities in Rectangular Coordinates

Graphing inequalities in rectangular coordinates involves shading the region of the coordinate plane that satisfies the inequality. For inequalities like -5 ≤ x ≤ 5 and -7 ≤ y ≤ 7, the solution is a rectangle bounded by vertical and horizontal lines at these values.
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Systems of Inequalities

A system of inequalities requires finding the common solution region that satisfies all inequalities simultaneously. For the given system, the solution is the intersection of the regions defined by each inequality, resulting in a rectangular area on the coordinate plane.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Find the partial fraction decomposition of 4x²+5x-9/(x³- 6x-9)

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 65–68, write the given sentences as a system of inequalities in two variables. Then graph the system. The sum of the x-variable and the y-variable is no more than 2. The y-variabe is no less than the difference between the square of the x-variable and 4.

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Textbook Question

Use a system of linear equations to solve Exercises 73–84. How many ounces of a 50% alcohol solution must be mixed with 80 ounces of a 20% alcohol solution to make a 40% alcohol solution?

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Textbook Question

Write the given sentences as a system of inequalities in two variables. Then graph the system. The sum of the x-variable and the y-variable is at most 4. The y-variable added to the product of 3 and the x-variable does not exceed 6.

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Textbook Question

Use a system of linear equations to solve Exercises 73–84. How many ounces of a 15% alcohol solution must be mixed with 4 ounces of a 20% alcohol solution to make a 17% alcohol solution?

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Textbook Question

Solve the systems in Exercises 79–80.

{logy x=3logy (4x)=5\(\left\)\{\(\begin{array}{l}\]\log\)_{y}\(\text{ x=3}\)\\ \(\log\)_{y}\(\text{ (4x)=5}\[\end{array}\]\right\).

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