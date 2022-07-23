Foci and Vertices

In the context of hyperbolas, the foci are two fixed points located along the transverse axis, which is the line segment that connects the vertices. The vertices are the points where the hyperbola intersects its transverse axis. The distance between the center and each vertex is denoted as 'a', while the distance from the center to each focus is denoted as 'c'. The relationship between 'a', 'b', and 'c' is given by the equation c² = a² + b².