Textbook Question
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. x^2 - 4x - 2y = 0
1264
views
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. x^2 - 4x - 2y = 0
Use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x−3)2−4(y+3)2=4
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. (y-2)^2 = -16x
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x +3)²+ 4(y -2)² = 16
Use the center, vertices, and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x−1)2−(y−2)2=3
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. (x-4)^2 = 4(y+1)