Textbook Question
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. x^2 - 4x - 2y = 0
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Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. x^2 - 4x - 2y = 0
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Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x +3)²+ 4(y -2)² = 16
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