Foci of a Hyperbola

The foci of a hyperbola are two fixed points located along the transverse axis, which is the line segment that connects the vertices of the hyperbola. The distance from the center to each focus is denoted as 'c', where c = √(a^2 + b^2). The foci play a crucial role in defining the shape and properties of the hyperbola, as they are used to determine the distances that define the hyperbola's branches.