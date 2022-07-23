Foci of a Hyperbola

The foci of a hyperbola are two fixed points located along the transverse axis, which is the line that passes through the center and the vertices of the hyperbola. For the hyperbola given by (x^2/a^2) - (y^2/b^2) = 1, the distance from the center to each focus is calculated using the formula c = √(a^2 + b^2). The foci play a crucial role in defining the hyperbola's shape and properties.