Textbook Question
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. 8x2 + 4y = 0
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Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. 8x2 + 4y = 0
In Exercises 13–26, use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. x2/100−y2/64=1
Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (7, 0); Directrix: x = - 7
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci.4x²+16y² = 64
Graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. 4y^2 - x^2 = 16
Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. y2/16−x2/36=1