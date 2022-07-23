Textbook Question
In Exercises 13–26, use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. x2/100−y2/64=1
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In Exercises 13–26, use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. x2/100−y2/64=1
Graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x^2)/16 - y^2 = 1
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci.4x²+16y² = 64
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. y2 - 6x = 0
Graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. 4y^2 - x^2 = 16
Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. y2/16−x2/36=1