Graph each ellipse and locate the foci.4x²+16y² = 64

Textbook Question
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. 8x2 + 4y = 0
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Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. 8x2 + 4y = 0
In Exercises 13–26, use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. x2/100−y2/64=1
Graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x^2)/16 - y^2 = 1
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. y2 - 6x = 0
Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. x2/9−y2/25=1
Graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. 4y^2 - x^2 = 16