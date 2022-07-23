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Ch. 7 - Conic Sections
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 7 - Conic SectionsProblem 17
Chapter 8, Problem 17

Use vertices and asymptotes to graph each hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. y2/16−x2/36=1

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Identify the standard form of the hyperbola equation. The given equation is \(\frac{y^2}{16} - \frac{x^2}{36} = 1\), which matches the form \(\frac{y^2}{a^2} - \frac{x^2}{b^2} = 1\). This means the hyperbola opens vertically (up and down).
Determine the values of \(a\) and \(b\) by comparing denominators: \(a^2 = 16\) so \(a = 4\), and \(b^2 = 36\) so \(b = 6\). The vertices are located at \((0, \pm a)\), which means \((0, \pm 4)\).
Find the foci using the relationship \(c^2 = a^2 + b^2\). Calculate \(c\) by \(c = \sqrt{16 + 36} = \sqrt{52}\). The foci are at \((0, \pm c)\), or \((0, \pm \sqrt{52})\).
Write the equations of the asymptotes. For a hyperbola of the form \(\frac{y^2}{a^2} - \frac{x^2}{b^2} = 1\), the asymptotes are given by \(y = \pm \frac{a}{b} x\). Substitute \(a = 4\) and \(b = 6\) to get \(y = \pm \frac{4}{6} x\).
Summarize the key features: vertices at \((0, \pm 4)\), foci at \((0, \pm \sqrt{52})\), and asymptotes \(y = \pm \frac{2}{3} x\). Use these to sketch the hyperbola, plotting vertices and foci, then drawing the asymptotes as guide lines.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Form of a Hyperbola

A hyperbola's equation in standard form is either (y²/a²) - (x²/b²) = 1 or (x²/a²) - (y²/b²) = 1. This form helps identify the orientation (vertical or horizontal) of the hyperbola, the lengths of its transverse and conjugate axes, and the locations of its vertices and center.
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Asymptotes of Hyperbolas

Foci of a Hyperbola

The foci are two fixed points located along the transverse axis of the hyperbola, used to define the curve. Their distance from the center is given by c, where c² = a² + b². Finding the foci helps in understanding the shape and properties of the hyperbola.
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Foci and Vertices of Hyperbolas

Equations of the Asymptotes

Asymptotes are lines that the hyperbola approaches but never touches. For a hyperbola centered at the origin, the asymptotes have equations y = ±(a/b)x or y = ±(b/a)x depending on orientation. These lines guide the graphing of the hyperbola and indicate its end behavior.
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Introduction to Asymptotes
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