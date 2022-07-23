Textbook Question
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. 8x2 + 4y = 0
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Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. 8x2 + 4y = 0
Graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. (x^2)/16 - y^2 = 1
Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (7, 0); Directrix: x = - 7
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse and give the location of its foci.
Graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes. 4y^2 - x^2 = 16
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. 7x² = 35-5y²