Textbook Question
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Endpoints of transverse axis: (0, −6), (0, 6); asymptote: y=2x
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Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Endpoints of transverse axis: (0, −6), (0, 6); asymptote: y=2x
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (−4, 0), (4, 0); vertices:(−3, 0), (3, 0)
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Center: (4, −2); Focus: (7, −2); vertex: (6, −2)
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. y2 = - 8x
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. x2 = 12y
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/49 +y2/81 = 1