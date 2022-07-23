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Ch. 7 - Conic Sections
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 7 - Conic SectionsProblem 9
Chapter 8, Problem 9

Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/(9/4) +y2/(25/4) = 1

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Identify the standard form of the ellipse equation given: \(\frac{x^{2}}{\frac{9}{4}} + \frac{y^{2}}{\frac{25}{4}} = 1\). This matches the form \(\frac{x^{2}}{a^{2}} + \frac{y^{2}}{b^{2}} = 1\) where \(a^{2}\) and \(b^{2}\) are the denominators under \(x^{2}\) and \(y^{2}\) respectively.
Determine which denominator is larger to identify the major axis. Compare \(a^{2} = \frac{9}{4}\) and \(b^{2} = \frac{25}{4}\). The larger value corresponds to the major axis, which tells us if the ellipse is vertical or horizontal.
Calculate the lengths of the semi-major axis \(a\) and semi-minor axis \(b\) by taking the square roots: \(a = \sqrt{\text{larger denominator}}\) and \(b = \sqrt{\text{smaller denominator}}\).
Find the distance \(c\) from the center to each focus using the relationship \(c^{2} = a^{2} - b^{2}\). Compute \(c\) by taking the square root of \(c^{2}\).
Locate the foci on the coordinate plane along the major axis at points \((0, \pm c)\) if the major axis is vertical, or \((\pm c, 0)\) if horizontal. Then sketch the ellipse using the intercepts \(\pm a\) and \(\pm b\) on the axes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Form of an Ellipse

An ellipse equation in standard form is written as (x²/a²) + (y²/b²) = 1, where a and b are the lengths of the semi-major and semi-minor axes. Identifying a² and b² helps determine the shape and orientation of the ellipse on the coordinate plane.
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Graphing an Ellipse

To graph an ellipse, plot its center at the origin, then mark points a units along the major axis and b units along the minor axis. Connecting these points smoothly forms the ellipse, showing its size and orientation based on the values of a and b.
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Locating the Foci of an Ellipse

The foci are two fixed points inside the ellipse located along the major axis. Their distance from the center is c, found using c² = |a² - b²|. Knowing c allows you to place the foci, which are essential for understanding the ellipse's geometric properties.
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Foci and Vertices of an Ellipse
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