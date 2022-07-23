Textbook Question
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/(9/4) +y2/(25/4) = 1
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Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/(9/4) +y2/(25/4) = 1
Find the standard form of the equation of the ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Major axis horizontal with length 12; length of minor axis = 4; center: (-3,5)
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (0, −3), (0, 3) ; vertices: (0, −1), (0, 1)
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola.
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. y2 = - 8x
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/49 +y2/81 = 1