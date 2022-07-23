Textbook Question
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/(9/4) +y2/(25/4) = 1
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Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/(9/4) +y2/(25/4) = 1
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Endpoints of transverse axis: (0, −6), (0, 6); asymptote: y=2x
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Center: (4, −2); Focus: (7, −2); vertex: (6, −2)
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. x2 = - 16y
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. y2 = - 8x
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x² = 1 – 4y²