Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Conic Sections
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 7 - Conic SectionsProblem 7
Chapter 8, Problem 7

Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. y2 = - 8x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the form of the given parabola equation. The equation is \(y^2 = -8x\), which matches the standard form of a horizontal parabola: \(y^2 = 4px\).
Compare the given equation \(y^2 = -8x\) with the standard form \(y^2 = 4px\) to find the value of \(p\). Here, \(4p = -8\), so solve for \(p\) by dividing both sides by 4.
Interpret the value of \(p\). Since \(p\) is negative, the parabola opens to the left. The vertex of the parabola is at the origin \((0,0)\) because the equation is not shifted.
Find the focus using the vertex and \(p\). The focus lies at \((p, 0)\), so substitute the value of \(p\) found in step 2 to get the coordinates of the focus.
Find the directrix. The directrix is a vertical line given by \(x = -p\). Use the value of \(p\) to write the equation of the directrix.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Form of a Parabola

The standard form of a parabola's equation helps identify its orientation and key features. For parabolas that open left or right, the form is y² = 4px, where p represents the distance from the vertex to the focus. Recognizing this form allows you to extract important information like the focus and directrix.
Recommended video:
5:33
Parabolas as Conic Sections

Focus and Directrix of a Parabola

The focus is a fixed point inside the parabola used to define it, and the directrix is a line perpendicular to the axis of symmetry. The parabola consists of all points equidistant from the focus and directrix. Knowing how to calculate the focus and directrix from the equation is essential for graphing.
Recommended video:
5:28
Horizontal Parabolas

Graphing Parabolas

Graphing a parabola involves plotting the vertex, focus, and directrix, then sketching the curve that is symmetric about the axis of symmetry. Understanding the direction the parabola opens (left, right, up, or down) and the distance p helps in accurately drawing the shape.
Recommended video:
5:28
Horizontal Parabolas
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/(9/4) +y2/(25/4) = 1

878
views
Textbook Question

Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Endpoints of transverse axis: (0, −6), (0, 6); asymptote: y=2x

1280
views
Textbook Question

Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (−4, 0), (4, 0); vertices:(−3, 0), (3, 0)

971
views
Textbook Question

Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. y2=16xy^2 = 16x

708
views
Textbook Question

Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. x2 = 12y

1147
views
Textbook Question

Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/49 +y2/81 = 1

954
views