Textbook Question
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/(9/4) +y2/(25/4) = 1
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Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/(9/4) +y2/(25/4) = 1
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Endpoints of transverse axis: (0, −6), (0, 6); asymptote: y=2x
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (−4, 0), (4, 0); vertices:(−3, 0), (3, 0)
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola.
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. x2 = 12y
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/49 +y2/81 = 1