Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola.

Standard Form of a Hyperbola

The standard form of a hyperbola equation depends on its orientation. For a hyperbola centered at the origin with vertical transverse axis, the form is (y²/a²) - (x²/b²) = 1. Here, 'a' is the distance from the center to the vertices along the transverse axis, and 'b' relates to the conjugate axis. Identifying 'a' and 'b' from the graph is essential to write the equation.