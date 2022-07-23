Standard Form of a Parabola

The standard form of a parabola's equation depends on its orientation. For a parabola with a vertical axis, the form is (x - h)^2 = 4p(y - k), and for a horizontal axis, it is (y - k)^2 = 4p(x - h), where (h, k) is the vertex and p is the distance from the vertex to the focus or directrix.