Textbook Question
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-2, 0), (2, 0); y-intercepts: -3 and 3
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Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-2, 0), (2, 0); y-intercepts: -3 and 3
Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (- 3, 4); Directrix: y = 2
Identify the conic represented by the equation without completing the square. y^2 + 4x + 2y - 15 = 0
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola.
Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (3, 2); Directrix: x = - 1
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (0, -4), (0, 4); vertices: (0, −7), (0, 7)