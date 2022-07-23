Discriminant of Conic Sections

The discriminant of a conic section, given by the formula D = B² - 4AC from the general form Ax² + Bxy + Cy² + Dx + Ey + F = 0, helps classify the conic. If D < 0, the conic is an ellipse (or circle); if D = 0, it is a parabola; and if D > 0, it is a hyperbola. This classification is crucial for identifying the type of conic represented by the equation.