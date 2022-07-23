Textbook Question
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-2, 0), (2, 0); y-intercepts: -3 and 3
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Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-2, 0), (2, 0); y-intercepts: -3 and 3
Identify the conic represented by the equation without completing the square. y^2 + 4x + 2y - 15 = 0
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola.
Find the standard form of the equation of each parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (3, 2); Directrix: x = - 1
Identify the conic represented by the equation without completing the square. 4x^2 - 9y^2 - 8x + 12y - 144 = 0
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola.