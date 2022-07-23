Vertex, Focus, and Directrix

The vertex of a parabola is the point where it changes direction, while the focus is a fixed point inside the parabola that determines its shape. The directrix is a line perpendicular to the axis of symmetry of the parabola, and the distance from any point on the parabola to the focus is equal to the distance from that point to the directrix. For the equation (y-2)^2 = -16x, the vertex is at (0, 2), the focus is at (-4, 2), and the directrix is the line x = 4.