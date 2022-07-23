Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x +3)²/9 + (y -2)² = 1
Ch. 7 - Conic Sections
Chapter 8, Problem 43
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. x²/25 + (y -2)² /36= 1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the standard form of the ellipse equation: \(\frac{x^2}{a^2} + \frac{(y - k)^2}{b^2} = 1\), where \((h, k)\) is the center of the ellipse. In this equation, \(h = 0\) and \(k = 3\).
Determine the values of \(a^2\) and \(b^2\) by comparing the denominators: \(a^2 = 9\) and \(b^2 = 49\). Since \(b^2 > a^2\), the major axis is vertical.
Find the lengths of the semi-major axis \(b = \sqrt{49} = 7\) and the semi-minor axis \(a = \sqrt{9} = 3\).
Locate the center of the ellipse at the point \((0, 3)\).
Calculate the distance \(c\) from the center to each focus using the formula \(c = \sqrt{b^2 - a^2} = \sqrt{49 - 9}\). The foci will be located along the major axis (vertical) at \((0, 3 \pm c)\).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:4m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Standard Form of an Ellipse
An ellipse's equation in standard form is written as (x - h)²/a² + (y - k)²/b² = 1, where (h, k) is the center. The denominators a² and b² represent the squares of the ellipse's semi-major and semi-minor axes. Understanding this form helps identify the ellipse's size, shape, and position on the coordinate plane.
Recommended video:
5:12
Graph Ellipses at Origin
Identifying the Major and Minor Axes
The larger denominator between a² and b² determines the length of the major axis, while the smaller corresponds to the minor axis. The major axis is the longest diameter of the ellipse, and its orientation (horizontal or vertical) depends on whether a² or b² is larger. This distinction is crucial for graphing and locating the foci.
Recommended video:
05:01
Identifying Intervals of Unknown Behavior
Finding the Foci of an Ellipse
The foci are two fixed points inside the ellipse, located along the major axis, defined by the distance c from the center, where c² = |a² - b²|. Knowing c allows you to find the exact coordinates of the foci, which are essential for understanding the ellipse's geometric properties and for accurate graphing.
Recommended video:
5:30
Foci and Vertices of an Ellipse
Related Practice
Textbook Question
794
views
Textbook Question
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x or y. Then find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. Finally, graph the parabola. x2 - 2x - 4y + 9 =0
849
views
Textbook Question
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x or y. Then find the vertex, focus, and directrix of the parabola. Finally, graph the parabola. y2 - 2y + 12x - 35 = 0
945
views
Textbook Question
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.
52
views
Textbook Question
Find the standard form of the equation of the parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (0,-11); Directrix: y=11
1714
views
Textbook Question
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x − 4)²/9 + (y +2)² /25= 1
798
views