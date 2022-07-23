Identify the vertex from the standard form \((x - h)^2 = 4p(y - k)\), where the vertex is at \((h, k)\). Here, \(h = 1\) and \(k = 2\). Use the value of \$4p\( to find \)p\(, which helps determine the focus and directrix. The focus is at \)(h, k + p)\( and the directrix is the line \)y = k - p$.