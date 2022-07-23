Textbook Question
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x +3)²/9 + (y -2)² = 1
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Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x +3)²/9 + (y -2)² = 1
Find the vertex, focus, and directrix of each parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. (y + 1)2 = - 8x
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the hyperbola. Locate the foci and find the equations of the asymptotes.
Find the standard form of the equation of the parabola satisfying the given conditions. Focus: (0,-11); Directrix: y=11
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x − 4)²/9 + (y +2)² /25= 1
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. x²/25 + (y -2)² /36= 1