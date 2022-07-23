Find the standard form of the equation of the ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-4,0), (4,0); Vertices: (-5,0) (5,0)
Ch. 7 - Conic Sections
Chapter 8, Problem 5
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (0, −3), (0, 3) ; vertices: (0, −1), (0, 1)
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Identify the orientation of the hyperbola by examining the coordinates of the foci and vertices. Since both foci and vertices lie on the y-axis, the hyperbola opens vertically.
Recall the standard form of a vertical hyperbola centered at the origin: \(\frac{x^{2}}{a^{2}} - \frac{y^{2}}{b^{2}} = -1\) or equivalently \(\frac{y^{2}}{a^{2}} - \frac{x^{2}}{b^{2}} = 1\). Since the hyperbola opens vertically, use \(\frac{y^{2}}{a^{2}} - \frac{x^{2}}{b^{2}} = 1\).
Determine the value of \(a\) using the vertices. The vertices are at \((0, \pm a)\), so \(a\) is the distance from the center to a vertex. Here, \(a = 1\).
Determine the value of \(c\) using the foci. The foci are at \((0, \pm c)\), so \(c\) is the distance from the center to a focus. Here, \(c = 3\).
Use the relationship between \(a\), \(b\), and \(c\) for hyperbolas: \(c^{2} = a^{2} + b^{2}\). Substitute \(a\) and \(c\) to solve for \(b^{2}\), then write the standard form equation \(\frac{y^{2}}{a^{2}} - \frac{x^{2}}{b^{2}} = 1\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Standard Form of a Hyperbola
The standard form of a hyperbola equation depends on its orientation. For a vertical transverse axis centered at the origin, the equation is \( \frac{y^2}{a^2} - \frac{x^2}{b^2} = 1 \). Here, \(a\) is the distance from the center to each vertex, and \(b\) relates to the conjugate axis. Recognizing the correct form is essential to write the equation properly.
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Asymptotes of Hyperbolas
Relationship Between Vertices, Foci, and Parameters
Vertices and foci determine the values of \(a\) and \(c\) respectively, where \(a\) is the distance from the center to a vertex, and \(c\) is the distance from the center to a focus. For hyperbolas, these satisfy \( c^2 = a^2 + b^2 \). Knowing \(a\) and \(c\) allows calculation of \(b\), which completes the equation.
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Center and Orientation of the Hyperbola
The center of the hyperbola is the midpoint between its vertices and foci. In this problem, both vertices and foci lie on the y-axis, indicating a vertical transverse axis and a center at the origin (0,0). Identifying the center and orientation guides the selection of the correct standard form and variable placement.
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