Relationship Between Vertices, Foci, and Parameters

Vertices and foci determine the values of \(a\) and \(c\) respectively, where \(a\) is the distance from the center to a vertex, and \(c\) is the distance from the center to a focus. For hyperbolas, these satisfy \( c^2 = a^2 + b^2 \). Knowing \(a\) and \(c\) allows calculation of \(b\), which completes the equation.