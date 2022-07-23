Textbook Question
Find the standard form of the equation of the ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Major axis horizontal with length 12; length of minor axis = 4; center: (-3,5)
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Find the standard form of the equation of the ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Major axis horizontal with length 12; length of minor axis = 4; center: (-3,5)
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (0, −3), (0, 3) ; vertices: (0, −1), (0, 1)
Find the standard form of the equation of each hyperbola satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (−4, 0), (4, 0); vertices:(−3, 0), (3, 0)
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/25 +y2/64 = 1
Find the focus and directrix of the parabola with the given equation. Then graph the parabola. y2 = - 8x
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/49 +y2/81 = 1