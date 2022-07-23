Textbook Question
Use the formula for nPr to evaluate each expression. 10P4
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Use the formula for nPr to evaluate each expression. 10P4
A statement Sn about the positive integers is given. Write statements Sk and Sk+1 simplifying statement Sk+1 completely. Sn: 4 + 8 + 12 + ... + 4n = 2n(n + 1)
A statement Sn about the positive integers is given. Write statements S1, S2 and S3 and show that each of these statements is true. Sn: 3 is a factor of n3 - n.
Evaluate the given binomial coefficient.
Write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=(−3)n
Use the formula for nPr to evaluate each expression. 6P6