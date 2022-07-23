Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 5
Chapter 9, Problem 5

Write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=(−3)n

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the general term of the sequence, which is given by \(a_n = (-3)^n\).
Recall that the sequence terms are found by substituting \(n = 1, 2, 3, 4, \ldots\) into the general term.
Calculate the first term by substituting \(n=1\): \(a_1 = (-3)^1\).
Calculate the second term by substituting \(n=2\): \(a_2 = (-3)^2\).
Calculate the third and fourth terms by substituting \(n=3\) and \(n=4\): \(a_3 = (-3)^3\) and \(a_4 = (-3)^4\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sequences and General Terms

A sequence is an ordered list of numbers defined by a general term formula, an, which gives the nth term. Understanding how to use the general term allows you to find specific terms by substituting values of n.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:45
Geometric Sequences - General Formula

Exponents and Powers

Exponents indicate repeated multiplication of a base number. For example, (−3)^n means multiplying −3 by itself n times, which affects the sign and magnitude of each term in the sequence.
Recommended video:
04:10
Powers of i

Evaluating Terms of a Sequence

To find the first four terms, substitute n = 1, 2, 3, and 4 into the general term. This process involves careful calculation of powers and signs to correctly list the sequence's initial terms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:22
Introduction to Sequences
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the formula for nPr to evaluate each expression. 10P4

53
views
Textbook Question

Write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. an = - 4a(n-1), a1 = 10

872
views
Textbook Question

A statement Sn about the positive integers is given. Write statements Sk and Sk+1 simplifying statement Sk+1 completely. Sn: 4 + 8 + 12 + ... + 4n = 2n(n + 1)

640
views
Textbook Question

Write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. a1 = 300, d= -90

968
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the given binomial coefficient. (66)\(\binom\)66

604
views
Textbook Question

Use the formula for nPr to evaluate each expression. 6P6

608
views