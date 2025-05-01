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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 4
Chapter 9, Problem 4

Use the formula for nPr to evaluate each expression. 10P4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the formula for permutations: \(\displaystyle {}_nP_r = \frac{n!}{(n-r)!}\), where \(n\) is the total number of items and \(r\) is the number of items to arrange.
Identify the values of \(n\) and \(r\) from the problem: here, \(n = 10\) and \(r = 4\).
Substitute these values into the permutation formula: \(\displaystyle {}_{10}P_4 = \frac{10!}{(10-4)!} = \frac{10!}{6!}\).
Simplify the factorial expression by expanding \$10!\( only as far as needed to cancel with \)6!$: \(\displaystyle \frac{10 \times 9 \times 8 \times 7 \times 6!}{6!}\).
Cancel the \$6!$ terms and multiply the remaining numbers: \(10 \times 9 \times 8 \times 7\) to find the number of permutations.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Permutation Formula

The permutation formula, denoted as nPr, calculates the number of ways to arrange r objects from a set of n distinct objects where order matters. It is given by nPr = n! / (n - r)!, where '!' denotes factorial.
Recommended video:
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Introduction to Permutations

Factorial Function

A factorial, represented by n!, is the product of all positive integers from 1 up to n. For example, 5! = 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120. Factorials are essential in permutations and combinations to count arrangements.
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Factorials

Evaluating Permutations

To evaluate a permutation like 10P4, substitute into the formula: 10P4 = 10! / (10 - 4)! = 10! / 6!. Simplify by canceling common factorial terms and compute the product of the remaining factors.
Recommended video:
7:11
Introduction to Permutations
Related Practice
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