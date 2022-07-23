Textbook Question
In Exercises 12–15, write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. a1 = 3/2, d = -1/2
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In Exercises 12–15, write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. a1 = 3/2, d = -1/2
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 7C7
Write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. an = an-1 -0.4, a1 = 1.6
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 4C4
The sequences in Exercises 13–18 are defined using recursion formulas. Write the first four terms of each sequence. a1=7 and an=an-1 + 5 for n≥2
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form.