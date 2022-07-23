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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 13
Chapter 9, Problem 13

In Exercises 11–16, a die is rolled. Find the probability of getting an odd number.

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Identify the total number of possible outcomes when rolling a die. Since a standard die has 6 faces, the total number of outcomes is 6.
Determine the favorable outcomes for the event. The event is getting an odd number, so list the odd numbers on a die: 1, 3, and 5.
Count the number of favorable outcomes. There are 3 odd numbers on the die.
Use the probability formula: \(P(\text{event}) = \frac{\text{number of favorable outcomes}}{\text{total number of outcomes}}\).
Substitute the values into the formula: \(P(\text{odd number}) = \frac{3}{6}\). This fraction can be simplified if needed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sample Space

The sample space is the set of all possible outcomes of an experiment. For a single die roll, the sample space consists of the numbers 1 through 6, representing each face of the die.
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Event

An event is a subset of the sample space that includes outcomes of interest. In this case, the event is rolling an odd number, which includes the outcomes {1, 3, 5}.
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Probability Calculation

Probability is calculated as the ratio of favorable outcomes to total possible outcomes. For rolling an odd number, it is the number of odd outcomes divided by the total outcomes, i.e., 3/6 or 1/2.
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