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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 14
Chapter 9, Problem 14

Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 4C4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the formula for combinations, which is used to find the number of ways to choose r objects from a set of n objects without regard to order: \[ \displaystyle {n \choose r} = \frac{n!}{r! (n-r)!} \]
Identify the values of n and r from the problem: here, \[ n = 4 \] and \[ r = 4 \].
Substitute the values of n and r into the combination formula: \[ \displaystyle {4 \choose 4} = \frac{4!}{4! (4-4)!} \].
Simplify the factorial expressions in the denominator: \[ (4-4)! = 0! \], and recall that by definition, \[ 0! = 1 \].
Write the simplified expression ready for evaluation: \[ \displaystyle {4 \choose 4} = \frac{4!}{4! \times 1} \].

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combination Formula (nCr)

The combination formula calculates the number of ways to choose r items from a set of n distinct items without regard to order. It is given by nCr = n! / [r! (n - r)!], where '!' denotes factorial. This formula is fundamental for solving problems involving selections or groups.
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Factorial Function

A factorial, denoted by n!, is the product of all positive integers from 1 up to n. For example, 4! = 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 24. Factorials are used in permutations and combinations to count arrangements and selections systematically.
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Evaluating Special Cases in Combinations

When r equals n in nCr, the combination equals 1 because there is exactly one way to choose all items from the set. Understanding these special cases helps simplify calculations and avoid unnecessary computation.
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