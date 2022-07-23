Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–16, a die is rolled. Find the probability of getting an odd number.
577
views
In Exercises 11–16, a die is rolled. Find the probability of getting an odd number.
In Exercises 12–15, write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. a1 = 3/2, d = -1/2
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 3 + 7 + 11 + ... + (4n - 1) = n(2n + 1)
Use the formula for nCr to evaluate each expression. 4C4
The sequences in Exercises 13–18 are defined using recursion formulas. Write the first four terms of each sequence. a1=7 and an=an-1 + 5 for n≥2
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form.