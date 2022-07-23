Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 17
Chapter 9, Problem 17

Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for an to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 3, 12, 48, 192, ...

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the first term of the geometric sequence, which is \(a_1 = 3\).
Determine the common ratio \(r\) by dividing the second term by the first term: \(r = \frac{12}{3}\).
Write the formula for the general term of a geometric sequence: \(a_n = a_1 \times r^{n-1}\).
Substitute the values of \(a_1\) and \(r\) into the formula to get the explicit formula for \(a_n\).
Use the formula to find the seventh term by substituting \(n = 7\) into \(a_n = a_1 \times r^{n-1}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Sequence

A geometric sequence is a list of numbers where each term after the first is found by multiplying the previous term by a constant called the common ratio. For example, in the sequence 3, 12, 48, 192, ..., each term is multiplied by 4 to get the next term.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:18
Geometric Sequences - Recursive Formula

General Term Formula of a Geometric Sequence

The general term (nth term) of a geometric sequence is given by aₙ = a₁ * r^(n-1), where a₁ is the first term, r is the common ratio, and n is the term number. This formula allows you to find any term in the sequence without listing all previous terms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
4:45
Geometric Sequences - General Formula

Evaluating the nth Term

Once the general term formula is established, you substitute the desired term number (n) into the formula to calculate that specific term. For example, to find the 7th term, plug n = 7 into the formula and simplify to get a₇.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:56
Nth Roots
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 17–20, you are dealt one card from a standard 52-card deck. Find the probability of being dealt a picture card.

614
views
Textbook Question

Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 1 + 2 + 22 + ... + 2n-1 = 2n - 1

705
views
Textbook Question

Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 2 + 4 + 8 + ... + 2n = 2n+1 - 2

758
views
Textbook Question

The sequences in Exercises 13–18 are defined using recursion formulas. Write the first four terms of each sequence. a1=4 and an=2an-1 + 3 for n≥2

1001
views
Textbook Question

Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (y-3)4

644
views
Textbook Question

Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (x²+2y)4

738
views