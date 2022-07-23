Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression.
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Evaluate each expression.
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 12 terms of the geometric sequence: 2, 6, 18, 54, ...
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic sequence to find the indicated sum.
Find 3 + 6 + 9 + ... + 300, the sum of the first 100 positive multiples of 3.
Evaluate each factorial expression. 18!/16!
Evaluate each factorial expression. 16!/2!14!