Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression.
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Evaluate each expression.
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 12 terms of the geometric sequence: 2, 6, 18, 54, ...
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for an to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 0.0004, - 0.0004, 0.04, - 0.04, ...
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. 7,3,-1,-5,...
Find 3 + 6 + 9 + ... + 300, the sum of the first 100 positive multiples of 3.
Evaluate each factorial expression. 18!/16!