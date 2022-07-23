Textbook Question
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 12 terms of the geometric sequence: 2, 6, 18, 54, ...
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Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 12 terms of the geometric sequence: 2, 6, 18, 54, ...
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 2 is a factor of n2 - n.
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. 7,3,-1,-5,...
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic sequence to find the indicated sum.
Evaluate each factorial expression. 18!/16!
Evaluate each factorial expression. 16!/2!14!