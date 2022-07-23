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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 24
Chapter 9, Problem 24

Evaluate each factorial expression. 18!/16!

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Recall the definition of factorial: for a positive integer \(n\), \(n! = n \times (n-1) \times (n-2) \times \cdots \times 1\).
Write out the factorial expressions explicitly: \(18! = 18 \times 17 \times 16!\).
Substitute \$18!$ in the expression \(\frac{18!}{16!}\) with \(18 \times 17 \times 16!\) to get \(\frac{18 \times 17 \times 16!}{16!}\).
Cancel the common factor \$16!$ in the numerator and denominator, leaving \(18 \times 17\).
Multiply the remaining numbers \(18\) and \(17\) to find the value of the expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factorial Notation

Factorial notation, denoted by an exclamation mark (!), represents the product of all positive integers up to a given number. For example, n! = n × (n-1) × ... × 2 × 1. It is commonly used in permutations, combinations, and algebraic expressions.
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Simplifying Factorial Expressions

When dividing factorials like 18!/16!, common terms can be canceled out. Since 18! = 18 × 17 × 16!, the expression 18!/16! simplifies to 18 × 17. This method avoids calculating large factorial values directly.
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Properties of Factorials in Division

Factorials have a recursive property where n! = n × (n-1)!. This allows breaking down factorial expressions in division to simplify calculations by canceling out the smaller factorial, making complex expressions manageable.
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