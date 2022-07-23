Evaluate each factorial expression. 18!/16!

Evaluate each expression.
Evaluate each expression.
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. 1, 5, 9, 13,...
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for an to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 0.0004, - 0.0004, 0.04, - 0.04, ...
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. 7,3,-1,-5,...
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic sequence to find the indicated sum.
Find 3 + 6 + 9 + ... + 300, the sum of the first 100 positive multiples of 3.