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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 23
Chapter 9, Problem 23

Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for an to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 0.0004, - 0.0004, 0.04, - 0.04, ...

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Identify the first term of the geometric sequence, denoted as \(a_1\). In this sequence, the first term is \(0.0004\).
Determine the common ratio \(r\) by dividing the second term by the first term: \(r = \frac{-0.0004}{0.0004}\).
Write the general formula for the \(n\)th term of a geometric sequence: \(a_n = a_1 \times r^{n-1}\).
Substitute the values of \(a_1\) and \(r\) into the formula to express \(a_n\) explicitly for this sequence.
To find the seventh term \(a_7\), substitute \(n = 7\) into the formula: \(a_7 = a_1 \times r^{6}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Sequence

A geometric sequence is a list of numbers where each term after the first is found by multiplying the previous term by a constant called the common ratio. This ratio can be positive or negative, and it determines the pattern of growth or decay in the sequence.
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General Term Formula of a Geometric Sequence

The general term (nth term) of a geometric sequence is given by aₙ = a₁ * r^(n-1), where a₁ is the first term, r is the common ratio, and n is the term number. This formula allows you to find any term in the sequence without listing all previous terms.
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Finding Specific Terms Using the General Formula

Once the general term formula is established, you can find any specific term by substituting the term number n into the formula. For example, to find the seventh term a₇, plug in n = 7 and calculate using the known first term and common ratio.
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