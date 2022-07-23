In Exercises 23–28, evaluate each factorial expression. (2n+1)!/(2n)!
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 6 is a factor of n(n + 1)(n + 2).
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Key Concepts
Mathematical Induction
Divisibility and Factors
Properties of Consecutive Integers
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 14 terms of the geometric sequence: - 3/2, 3, - 6, 12, ...
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. a1 = 9, d=2
Use the Fundamental Counting Principle to solve Exercises 29–40. The model of the car you are thinking of buying is available in nine different colors and three different styles (hatchback, sedan, or sport). In how many ways can you order the car?
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 11 terms of the geometric sequence: 3, - 6, 12, - 24, ...
Evaluate each expression.