Textbook Question
In Exercises 23–28, evaluate each factorial expression. (2n+1)!/(2n)!
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In Exercises 23–28, evaluate each factorial expression. (2n+1)!/(2n)!
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 14 terms of the geometric sequence: - 3/2, 3, - 6, 12, ...
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 6 is a factor of n(n + 1)(n + 2).
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. a1 = 9, d=2
Evaluate each factorial expression. (n+2)!/n!
Evaluate each expression.