Textbook Question
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 6 is a factor of n(n + 1)(n + 2).
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Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 6 is a factor of n(n + 1)(n + 2).
In Exercises 23–28, evaluate each factorial expression. 20!/2!18!
Evaluate each factorial expression. (n+2)!/n!
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (3x − y)5
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 11 terms of the geometric sequence: 3, - 6, 12, - 24, ...
Evaluate each expression.