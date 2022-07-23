Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 27
Chapter 9, Problem 27

Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. a1 = 9, d=2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the general term (nth term) of an arithmetic sequence can be written as \(a_n = a_1 + (n - 1)d\), where \(a_1\) is the first term and \(d\) is the common difference.
Identify the given values: the first term \(a_1 = 9\) and the common difference \(d = 2\).
Substitute the given values into the general term formula to get \(a_n = 9 + (n - 1) \times 2\).
Simplify the expression to write the formula in a clearer form: \(a_n = 9 + 2n - 2\).
To find the 20th term, substitute \(n = 20\) into the formula: \(a_{20} = 9 + 2 \times 20 - 2\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Arithmetic Sequence

An arithmetic sequence is a list of numbers where each term after the first is found by adding a constant difference to the previous term. This constant is called the common difference (d). For example, if the first term is 9 and the difference is 2, the sequence is 9, 11, 13, and so on.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:17
Arithmetic Sequences - General Formula

General Term Formula of an Arithmetic Sequence

The general term (nth term) of an arithmetic sequence can be found using the formula: a_n = a_1 + (n - 1)d, where a_1 is the first term, d is the common difference, and n is the term number. This formula allows direct calculation of any term without listing all previous terms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:17
Arithmetic Sequences - General Formula

Evaluating the nth Term

To find a specific term in the sequence, substitute the term number (n) into the general term formula. For example, to find the 20th term, plug n = 20 into the formula a_n = 9 + (20 - 1) * 2, then simplify to get the value of the 20th term.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:56
Nth Roots
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 6 is a factor of n(n + 1)(n + 2).

691
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 23–28, evaluate each factorial expression. 20!/2!18!

637
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each factorial expression. (n+2)!/n!

887
views
Textbook Question

Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (3x − y)5

706
views
Textbook Question

Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 11 terms of the geometric sequence: 3, - 6, 12, - 24, ...

945
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression.

4C26C118C3\(\frac{_4C_2 \cdot _6C_1}{_{18}\)C_3}

564
views