Since \( \{c_n\} \) is an infinite geometric series with \( |r_c| < 1 \), find its sum using the infinite geometric series sum formula: \[ S_\infty = \frac{a_1}{1 - r_c} \]. Finally, find the difference between the sum of the first 6 terms of \( \{a_n\} \) and the sum of the infinite series \( \{c_n\} \) by subtracting the two sums.