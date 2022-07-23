Once the nature of both sequences is confirmed, use the appropriate formula to find the sum of the first 10 terms for each sequence. For a geometric sequence, use \( S_n = a_1 \frac{1 - r^n}{1 - r} \) where \( a_1 \) is the first term and \( r \) is the common ratio. For an arithmetic sequence, use \( S_n = \frac{n}{2} (2a_1 + (n-1)d) \) where \( d \) is the common difference.